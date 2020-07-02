July 2 (UPI) -- Jason Aldean is back with a new music video.

The 43-year-old country music singer shared a video Wednesday for his song "Got What I Got."

Advertisement

The video features footage of Aldean and his family. Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, married in March 2015 and have two children, son Memphis, 2, and daughter Navy, 16 months.

Aldean also has two daughters, Keeley, 17, and Kendyl, 12, with his ex-wife, Jessica Aldean. Aldean and his ex-wife split in 2013 after Aldean confessed to having "acted inappropriately at a bar" with Brittany, then Brittany Kerr.

In "Got What I Got," Aldean sings about Brittany and their family being everything he needs.

"What I got what I got, I don't miss what I had / The old me before you belongs to the past / In the back of your mind, you might think there's somethin' more I want / But when I got what I got, girl, I don't," he sings.

At the end of the video, Brittany is shown to have been behind the camera. Aldean and his family filmed the video in Destin, Fla., during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Got What I Got" is the second single from Aldean's ninth studio album, 9, released in November. The album also features the single "We Back."