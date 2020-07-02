July 2 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jeong Eun-ji is sharing an official schedule for her new solo EP.

The 26-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Apink, posted a schedule of events Thursday for her forthcoming mini album, Simple.

Jeong will start by sharing a tracklist for Simple on Sunday. She will release a first image teaser and an album preview the next day.

The singer will share new image teasers July 6 and 7 before releasing trailers for tracks 1, 3, 4 and 5 from the album July 9-12. On July 13, she will share a trailer for track 6 and a highlight medley for the EP.

Jeong will release a first music video teaser on July 14. On July 15, she will share another video teaser before releasing the full music video and the Simple mini album.

The singer will followup with two album commentary videos July 16 and 17. She will finish by sharing a "LOG teaser" on July 18.

Jeong previously shared a new logo for Simple that shows a chair on the beach.

Jeong released her third solo EP, Hyehwa, in 2018. She released a live cover of "Four Seasons" on Thursday.