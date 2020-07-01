July 1 (UPI) -- Ty Dolla $ign is back with new music.

The 38-year-old singer released the song "Ego Death" featuring Kanye West, fka Twigs, Skrillex and serpentwithfeet on Wednesday.

In "Ego Death," Ty Dolla $ign sings about how he changed for a loved one who ended up leaving.

"Murdered my ego when you walked away / It hurt my ego when you walked away / Gave you my all, that wouldn't make you stay / Murdered my ego when you walked away," he sings.

"Ego Death" is the first single to debut from Ty Dolla $ign's forthcoming album. He is expected to release his third studio album later this year.

Ty Dolla $ign said in an interview with Spin in August that West influenced the sound of his new album, which will feature textured vocals and instrumentation.

"I had a meeting one time with Kanye and played him the album," the singer said. "He was like, 'Bro, nah. You need to do what you do. Add more bass, add more drums add more ... the real [expletive], that's what no one else is doing.'"

"That conversation definitely inspired me and made me go back and go crazy with the live instruments," he added.

West released a music video for "Wash Us in the Blood," a first single from his forthcoming 10th studio album, God's Country, on Tuesday.

Ty Dolla $ign released his second studio album, Beach House 3, in 2017. He most refently released the self-titled album MihTy in 2018 as the duo MihTy with Jeremih.