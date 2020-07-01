Sia, 44, announced she is a grandmother after adopting two teenage boys in 2019. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- Australian singer-songwriter Sia is a new grandmother.

The 44-year-old recording artist said Tuesday during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1 that her younger son recently welcomed twins.

"My youngest son just had two babies," Sia said. "I'm just immediately horrified ... No, I'm cool. They call me 'Nana.'"

"I'm trying to get them to call me 'Lovey' like Kris [Jenner]," she added. "I'm like, 'Call me Lovey.'"

Sia announced on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up in May that she adopted two teenage boys in 2019.

"They were 18 -- they're both 19 years old now. They were aging out of the foster care system," she said. "Yeah, and I love them."

Sia said her sons are struggling amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic but were focused on their education.

"They are both finding it pretty difficult -- one more so than the other -- but they're both doing things that are really good for them right now," she said. "They're really doing a lot of educational stuff that's good for them."

Sia released the holiday album Everyday is Christmas in 2017. She last released the song "Together" in May from her upcoming musical film Music.