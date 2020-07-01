July 1 (UPI) -- Katy Perry has released an acoustic version of her single "Daisies."

The 35-year-old singer shared the stripped-down version of the song Tuesday.

Advertisement

"Daisies" is the lead single from Perry's forthcoming fifth studio album, known as KP5. She released the original version of the song in May.

Perry said on Instagram in May that "Daisies" has new meaning for her since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I wrote this song a couple months ago as a call to remain true to the course you've set for yourself, regardless of what others may think," she said. "Each one of us is one in more than seven billion, with our own story of strength and resilience to tell."

Perry released a dance remix of "Daisies" in June in honor of Pride month.

KP5 is slated for release Aug. 14. The album is Perry's first since Witness, released in June 2017.

"I'm going to put out a record this year, quarantined or not, because we ain't gonna let no coronavirus stop us from dancing, even if we're dancing in our homes," she said during a Facebook Q&A in May.

Perry is expecting her first child with her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom. She announced in April that she is pregnant with a baby girl.