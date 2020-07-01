July 1 (UPI) -- South Korean music duo EXO-SC is teasing its forthcoming debut album.

EXO-SC, a subunit of the K-pop boy band EXO consisting of Sehun and Chanyeol, shared teasers for the album, titled 1 Billion Views, featuring Chanyeol on Wednesday.

The images show Chanyeol with a platinum mullet hairstyle and lounging in a room with colorfully-decorated walls.

EXO-SC will release 1 Billion Views on July 13. The duo shared a schedule for the album Tuesday that culminates with the 1 Billion Views release and the release of a music video for the lead single of the same name.

EXO-SC released its debut EP, What a Life, in July. The mini album features the singles "What a Life," "Just Us 2" and "Closer to You."

EXO also consists of Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, D.O. and Kai. The group also has the subunit EXO-CBX, composed of Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin.

EXO's agency, SM Entertainment, said Tuesday that Baekhyun's second solo EP, Delight, has sold more than 1 million copies since its release in May. Delight is the first Korean album by a soloist to sell over 1 million copies since 2001.