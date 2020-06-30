June 30 (UPI) -- Sufjan Stevens announced on Tuesday that he is set to release a new solo album, titled The Ascension, on September 25.

Stevens uploaded to Instagram the album's colorful cover art and the project's track listing which contains 15 songs.

The songs include "Make Me An Offer I Cannot Refuse," "Run Away With Me," "Video Games," "Lamentations," "Tell Me You Love Me," "Die Happy," Ativan," "Ursa Major," "Landslide," "Gilgamesh," Death Star," "Goodbye To All That," "Sugar," "The Ascension" and "America."

Stevens is set to release "America" from the new album on Thursday.

The Ascension is Stevens' first solo album since 2015's Carrie and Lowell. The singer-songwriter last released a collaborative album with his stepfather, Lowell Brams, in March, titled Aporia.

Stevens has also released a collaborative album with Nico Muhly, James McAlister and Bruce Dessner in 2017, titled Planetarium, and two songs, titled "Love Yourself" and "With My Whole Heart," in May 2019 in honor of Pride Month.