June 30 (UPI) -- Russell Dickerson and his wife, Kailey Dickerson, are expecting a baby boy.

Dickerson, 33, shared a video Monday on Instagram that shows the country music singer learning his unborn baby's sex and surprising Kailey with the news.

Dickerson bought baby clothes for his unborn son and decorated his future nursery with a blue banner and streamers. He then brought Kailey into the room.

Kailey shared the news in a post on her own account.

"IT'S A BOYYYYY!! As a girl raised with 5 older brothers, this is everything I ever wanted and more! I love the boys in my life so much and now I get to raise one of my own," the expectant mom wrote.

"How we did the reveal: I had a dream Russ did the gender reveal for me, just the two of us. He found out the gender, bought baby clothes, decorated our future nursery & surprised me! So that's what we did!" she said. "In the dream it was a little boy. Turns out my dream is real life!"

Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild, singer Kimberley Schlapman and Hayley Hubbard and Brittney Marie Kelley, the respective wives of Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"The cutest reveal ever!" Hubbard said.

Dickerson and his wife married in May 2013 and announced in April that they are expecting. Dickerson told People he and Kailey conceived after nine months of trying.

"It just got to the point where we're like, 'Well, if it happens, it happens. It'll happen when it does.' It's all God's timing on that part," he said. "So yeah, I was completely surprised."

Dickerson released his debut studio album, Yours, in 2017. The album features the singles "Yours," "Blue Tacoma" and "Every Little Thing." Dickerson released the new song "Love You Like I Used To" in April.