June 30 (UPI) -- The 2021 Great Jones County Fair will feature headlining performances from Dan + Shay and Kane Brown.

Organizers announced a lineup for the 2021 fair Tuesday after the 2020 fair was canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The 2021 fair will take place July 21-25 in Monticello, Iowa. Dan + Shay and Gavin DeGraw will kick off the grandstand concert series July 22.

Zac Brown Band and Ross Ellis will perform July 23. Kane Brown and Midland will take the stage July 24, with For King & Country and Zach Williams to conclude the series July 25.

Dan + Shay were originally slated to perform during this year's fair. Tickets bought for the original date will be valid for the 2021 show.

Dan + Shay, composed of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, released their third, self-titled album in June 2018. The duo released a new song, "10,000 Hours," with Justin Bieber in October.

Brown will perform Friday during iHeartCountry 4th of July BBQ, a TV and radio special celebrating Independence Day. The special will also feature performances by Lauren Alaina and Old Dominion.