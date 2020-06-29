June 29 (UPI) -- Kelsea Ballerini is calling out fellow country music singer Chase Rice for performing a crowded show over the weekend.

Ballerini, 26, reacted Sunday on Twitter after Rice, 34, performed for hundreds of people Saturday at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary in Petros, Tenn., amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Ballerini re-tweeted a post from a person who shared a video from Rice's Instagram Stories. The video shows concert-goers packed closely together, with most not wearing face masks.

"Imagine being selfish enough to put thousands of people's health at risk, not to mention the potential ripple effect, and play a NORMAL country concert right now," Ballerini wrote. "@ChaseRiceMusic, We all want (and need) to tour. We just care about our fans and their families enough to wait."

Imagine being selfish enough to put thousands of people's health at risk, not to mention the potential ripple effect, and play a NORMAL country concert right now. @ChaseRiceMusic, We all want (and need) to tour. We just care about our fans and their families enough to wait. https://t.co/eJaLnGu28k— Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) June 28, 2020

The Mountain Goats, Mickey Guyton, Dresden Dolls singer Amanda Palmer and other artists also criticized Rice online.

"the people in this audience, along with the presenters of this show, are assuring that conscientious musicians won't be able to work their jobs for a while, and that conscientious audiences won't be able to see shows for the foreseeable," the Mountain Goats tweeted.

"I'm disgusted. Shame on him for putting people at risk," Guyton wrote.

"this is really not good. musicians, & their managers, & venues (& promoters....all the way down the line0 have a huge responsibility to the common good RIGHT NOW to not make a bad situation worse," Palmer said. "the arts should be leading culture, not endangering it."

Brushy Mountain Group said in a statement Sunday to E! News that they reduced the maximum venue capacity of 10,000 to 4,000 people. The company said less than 1,000 people attended Rice's show.

"All guests were given temperature checks prior to entering the venue and free hand sanitizer was provided to everyone at entry. All vendors and staff were advised to wear masks and gloves when interacting with guests, and bandanas were available for purchase on site."

"We were unable to further enforce the physical distancing recommended in the signage posted across the property and are looking into future alternative scenarios that further protect the attendees, artists and their crews and our employees."

Rice is slated to perform Friday in Ashland, Ky.