June 25 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group GFriend is sharing an official schedule for its new EP.

The K-pop stars posted a schedule of events Thursday on Twitter for their forthcoming mini album, Song of the Sirens.

GFriend will start by sharing "A Tale of the Glass Bead: Butterfly Effect" on June 28. The group will then release three concept photos: "Broken Room" on June 30, "Tilted" on July 2 and "Apple" on July 4.

GFriend will share a tracklist for Song of the Sirens on July 6, followed by a highlight medly for the EP on July 8.

The group will release two music video teasers, one on July 10 and one on July 12, before officially releasing Song of the Sirens and a full music video July 13.

GFriend most recently released the EP Labyrinth in February. The mini album features the single "Crossroads."

GFriend consists of Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB and Umji. The group made its debut in 2015.