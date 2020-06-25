June 25 (UPI) -- Country music singer Eric Church is back with new music.

The 43-year-old recording artist released the song "Stick That in Your Country Song" on Thursday.

In "Stick That in Your Country Song," Church sings about social issues in cities like Detroit and Baltimore. The song appears to criticize feel-good music on country radio.

"Drop me off in Baltimore / Where every other window's got a plywood board / Where dreams become drugs and guns / The only way out is to shoot or run," Church sings.

"Stick that in your country song / Take that one to number one," he adds in the chorus.

"Stick That in Your Country Song" is the first song to debut from Church's forthcoming seventh studio album. The singer's most recent album, Desperate Man, was released in October 2018.

In April, Church performed during "Stagecouch," a virtual version of Stagecoach Music Festival, after the music festival was canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.