June 24 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Black Pink is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop stars shared a preview Tuesday of their video for "How You Like That."

The teaser features glimpses of Black Pink members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa standing in a dark room lit by braziers. The room has a hanging installation of a woman's bust with wings.

Black Pink will release "How You Like That" on Friday. The song is the group's comeback single ahead of their forthcoming studio album.

Black Pink's agency, YG Entertainment, confirmed in December that Black Pink will release a new album in 2020. The group released the EP Kill This Love in April 2019 and the single "Sour Candy" with Lady Gaga in May.

Black Pink will perform Friday on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon following the release of "How You Like That."