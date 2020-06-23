June 23 (UPI) -- iHeartMedia will celebrate Independence Day with a new TV and radio special, iHeartCountry 4th of July BBQ.

The company announced in a press release Monday that Kane Brown, Lauren Alaina and Old Dominion will perform during the special, hosted by Bobby Bones.

Advertisement

iHeartCountry 4th of July BBQ will air July 3 at 8 p.m. PST on The CW and stream on iHeartCountry stations nationwide. The special will replay throughout the holiday weekend.

Brown, Alaina and Old Dominion will perform live from the back yards of their respective homes due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The special is executive produced by John Sykes and Tom Polman of iHeartMedia and Joel Gallen of Tenth Planet Productions.

ABC will air another country music special, CMA: Best of Fest, on July 9. The TV special features memorable moments from the CMA Fest music festival.

In addition, iHeartRadio is celebrating Black Music Month in June. The company will air special audio messages from H.E.R., Flipp Dinero, Russ and other artists throughout the month.