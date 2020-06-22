June 22 (UPI) -- Indie rock band Bright Eyes is back with new music.

On Monday, the group released the song "Mariana Trench" and confirmed plans for a new album, Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was.

Bright Eyes shared a video for "Mariana Trench" featuring 2,200 hand-illustrated ink paintings. The video was created by Art Camp.

"In 18 different bedrooms across the world, listening to Bright Eyes, keeping each other company, we got the chance to collaborate on a story about embracing and celebrating change," the studio said in a statement.

"Mariana Trench" features Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea on bass and Queens of the Stone Age drummer Jon Theodore.

Bright Eyes shared cover art for Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was on Instagram. The album is slated for release Aug. 21.

Bright Eyes will perform "Mariana Trench" during Monday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was is Bright Eyes' first since The People's Key, released in February 2011. The band has released three new singles, "Persona Non Grata," "Forced Convalescence" and "One and Done" in 2020.