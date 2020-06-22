June 22 (UPI) -- Country music singer Brad Paisley will headline a new Live Nation drive-in concert series.

Live Nation shared plans in a press release Monday for Live from the Drive-In, a "live music tailgating experience" to take place July 10-12 in St. Louis, Mo., Nashville, Tenn., and Indianapolis, Ind.

Nelly, Darius Rucker and Jon Pardi, Yacht Rock Revue and El Monstero will also perform. The artists will perform full live sets on stages set up in the parking lots of each of the venues.

The concerts are a drive-in event due to health concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Guests will have a designated area where they park and can set up a private tailgating zone.

"Around the world, we're seeing a real eagerness from our fans and artists to safely get back to the concert experience," Live Nation U.S. concerts venues president Tom See said. "We are excited to unveil Live from the Drive-In -- a completely unique outdoor concert series that will allow fans to enjoy live shows again, while socially distanced."

Tickets will be available to purchase per car, with a maximum of four people permitted per car. Pre-sales for Citi card members begin Tuesday at 12 p.m. local time, with tickets to go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

Here's the full schedule for the Live from the Drive-In concert series:

July 10

Brad Paisley - St. Louis, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Jon Pardi - Nashville, Tenn., at Nissan Stadium

Yacht Rock Revue at Indianapolis, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center

July 11

Brad Paisley - Nashville, Tenn., at Nissan Stadium in Nashville

Jon Pardi - Indianapolis, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center

El Monstero - St. Louis, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 12

Brad Paisley - Indianapolis, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center

Nelly: 20th Anniversary Celebration of Country Grammar - St. Louis, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Darius Rucker - Nashville, Tenn., at Nissan Stadium