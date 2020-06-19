June 19 (UPI) -- South Korean singer IU has released a theme song for the new series I-Land.

The 27-year-old K-pop star shared "Into the I-Land" and a video for the song Friday.

The video features footage from I-Land, a new Mnet reality competition series.

IU also posted an image for the song on Twitter.

I-LAND Part.1 Signal Song IU 'Into the I-LAND' 발매 안내 MelOn ☞ https://t.co/aag14NGl6g pic.twitter.com/jGQJAef1L4— 아이유(IU) 공식 트위터 (@_IUofficial) June 19, 2020

I-Land follows aspiring performers as they live, train and perform together in the hopes of becoming the next K-pop star. The series is created by Belif+ Lab, the joint company of Big Hit Entertainment and CJ E&M Entertainment.

Actor, director and writer Min Nam-koong will host the show, which premieres June 26. Singer Rain and Block B member Zico will serve as mentors on the series.

IU released the EP Love Poem in November. She released the single "Eight" with BTS's Suga in May.