June 19 (UPI) -- Alicia Keys says her new song is inspired by the "innocent lives lost" to "police violence."

The 39-year-old singer-songwriter released the single "Perfect Way to Die" on Friday and discussed the ballad's meaning on Instagram.

"I have felt called by music like I never have before. I have been following its lead. It has led me to the song 'A Perfect Way to Die,'" Keys wrote. "The song title is so powerful and heartbreaking because WE are heartbroken by so many who have died unjustly."

"Of course, there is NO perfect way to die. That phrase doesn't even make sense," she added.

"Just like it doesn't make sense that there are so many innocent lives that should not have been taken from us due to the destructive culture of police violence," the star said.

Keys released the song amid national unrest over George Floyd's death and the killings of other black people by police. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died May 25 in Minneapolis, Minn., while being restrained by a police officer who knelt on his neck.

Keys said "Perfect Way to Die" puts her feelings into words and encouraged her followers to keep fighting for justice.

"Sometimes I don't have the words and music is the only thing that can speak. I hope this speaks to you. I hope one day this song won't be so relevant," she said. "Let's NEVER stop fighting for justice."

"Perfect Way to Die" appears on Keys' forthcoming seventh studio album, Alicia. She performed "Gramercy Park" and other songs from the album during an NPR Tiny Desk concert released Monday.