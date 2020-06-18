June 18 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice is back with a new music video.

The K-pop stars released a video Thursday for the Japanese single "Fanfare."

The video shows the members of Twice performing an energetic dance routine on stage as a brass band performs in the background.

Twice shared a video Wednesday on Twitter featuring part of Tzuyu's dance for the "Fanfare" video.

Twice released a repackaged version of its Japanese album &Twice in February. The reissue features the new song "Swing."

Twice most recently released the Korean EP More & More this month.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group made its debut in 2015.