June 17 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is giving fans a preview of its new EP.

The K-pop group shared a highlight medley Wednesday for its forthcoming mini album, Heng:garae.

The video features clips of the title track, "Left & Right," and five other songs: "Fearless," "I Wish," "My My," "Kidult" and "Together."

Seventeen had shared a tracklist for the EP on Tuesday.

Seventeen released a music video for "My My," the first single to debut from Heng:garae, lasts week.

Seventeen shared a trailer for the EP earlier this month that showed the members of Seventeen reflecting on their journey and their future as a group.

Heng:garae is slated for release June 22. The EP is Seventeen's first release since Big Hit Entertainment, home to BTS, became the majority shareholder of Seventeen's label, Pledis Entertainment.

Seventeen consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino.