June 17 (UPI) -- Hip hop group Cypress Hill will live stream a concert Friday using 360-degree video technology.

The group shared plans Wednesday for Live from L.A., a new show that will stream for free June 19 at 9 p.m. ET on the MelodyVR app.

"Join us on Friday for a 360VR concert!" Cypress Hill wrote on Instagram. "Come blaze with us!"

The digital event will mark the first time Cypress Hill has performed together since the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown began. The group will perform "Insane in the Brain," "Rock Superstar," "How I Could Just Kill a Man" and other hits.

"When we were approached to perform for our fans again, we jumped on it. We definitely wanted to give them a unique experience with this intimate show," Cypress Hill said in a statement.

Cypress Hill consists of B-Real, DJ Muggs, Sen Dog, Eric Bobo and Mix Master Mike. The group released its ninth studio album, Elephants on Acid, in 2018.

Here's the full set list for the Live from L.A. show:

"Ain't Goin' Out Like That"

"Real Estate"

"The Phunky Feel One"

"Head on the Pump"

"Latin Thugs"

"Weed Medley"

"How I could Just Kill a Man"

"Insane in the Brain"

"Rock Superstar"