June 16 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga and Black Pink have released a lyric video for their song, "Sour Candy."

The 34-year-old singer and the K-pop girl group shared a video for the song Tuesday featuring lyrics in English and Korean.

The colorful video simulates a virtual reality experience. The lyrics scroll in a floating dialogue box in the top left corner.

"Sour Candy" appears on Lady Gaga's sixth studio album, Chromatica, released in May. Lady Gaga and Black Pink originally released the song a day prior to Chromatica's release.

Chromatica also features collaborations with Ariana Grande and Elton John.

Black Pink will make its comeback this month with the single "How Do You Like That." The group will release the song June 26.

Black Pink released the EP Kill This Love in April 2019.