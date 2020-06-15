June 15 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Hwasa is teasing her first solo EP.

The 24-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Mamamoo, released a video Monday for "Nobody Else."

The video shows scenes of Hwasa posing outdoors. The singer is also seen performing onstage.

"I don't know what I'm doing these days. Sometimes it seems like no one else loves me. No one's gonna help me out. Nobody else," text in the video reads.

"Nobody Else" is the intro for Hwasa's forthcoming mini album, María. The singer will release the EP on June 29.

Hwasa announced María and shared a teaser photo for the EP on Mamamoo's official Twitter account Sunday.

Mamamoo released its second studio album, Reality in Black, in November. The group also consists of Solar, Moonbyul and Wheein.