Tanya Tucker has been nominated for Artist of the Year at the 2020 Americana Honors & Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Brandi Carlile (R) and her wife Catherine Shepherd arrive for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on January 26. Carlile has been nominated in multiple categories for this year's Americana Honors & Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- The nominees for the 2020 Americana Honors & Awards was announced on Monday with Brandi Carlile leading the pack with five nominations.

Carlile is nominated for Artist of the Year along with Tanya Tucker, Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, John Prine and Yola.

Advertisement

Album of the year nominees include Carlile's group, The Highwomen, for their self-titled debut, Tucker's While I'm Livin' which was produced by Carlile, Howard's Jaime, Tyler Childers County Squire and Nathaniel Rateliff's And It's Still Alright.

The Highwomen, which also consist of Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires, are nominated for Duo/Group of the Year alongside Black Pumas, Drive-By Truckers. Buddy & Julie Miller and Our Native Daughters.

Song of the Year will be decided between The Highwomen's "Crowded Table," Tucker's "Bring My Flowers Now," Howard's "Stay High," Drive-By Truckers' "Thoughts and Prayers," Aubrie Sellers' "My Love Will Not Change" featuring Steve Earle and Rateliff's "And It's Still Alright."

Black Pumas, Katie Pruitt, Sellers, Billy Strings and Kelsey Waldon are nominated for Emerging Act of the Year while Ellen Angelico, Annie Clements, Brittany Haas, Zachariah Hickman and Rich Hinman are nominated for Instrumentalist of the Year.

The 2020 Americana Honors & Awards ceremony will take place on Sept. 16 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.