June 15 (UPI) -- Amy Grant is celebrating her "miraculous" recovery from open-heart surgery.

The 59-year-old singer gave an update on her health Sunday on Instagram after undergoing surgery this month for a rare heart condition.

Grant shared a slideshow of photos that show her scar from her surgery. She explained her experience by asking fans to imagine "a non-runner who was signed up for a marathon."

Grant said she received an outpouring of support after news of her surgery went public.

"And now, ten days later, I just want to say, from the moment I went to the hospital, if it really were a marathon race, I felt like I got into that runners block and as soon as it was time for the race to start there was this massive West Texas wind at my back.. just pushing me through," the star said.

"Even stuff I was really scared about felt like nothing more than just a deep breath and something supernatural pushed me through it," she added. "My recovery has honestly felt miraculous. And so I want to say thank you to each person who said a prayer for me."

Grant stated her belief that "prayer changes everything."

"Let's keep those prayers going for our country and lets turn all the brokenness into love and seeing each other. I love you," she said.

Grant had open-heart surgery this month to correct partial anomalous pulmonary venous return (PAPVR), a rare heart condition she's had since birth. The singer learned she had the condition after a having a heart checkup in February.

"Thank you for so many prayers today. Amy is out of surgery and the doctor said it could not have gone better," Grant's rep said June 3.

Grant released her 15th studio album, How Mercy Looks from Here, in 2013. She is known for the singles "Wise Up," "Stay for Awhile," "1974" and "Say Once More."