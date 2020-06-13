Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band perform in Hollywood, Florida in 2018. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Lady Gaga's album "Chromatica" is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Pop star Lady Gaga's Chromatica is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Jimmy Buffett's Life on the Flip Side, followed by Lil Baby's My Turn at No. 3, Gunna's Wunna at No. 4 and Future's High Off Life at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Drake's Dark Lane Demo Tapes at No. 6, Polo G's The GOAT at No. 7, Anuel AA's Emmanuel at No. 8, DaBaby's Blame It On Baby at No. 9 and Run the Jewels' RTJ4 at No. 10.