June 12 (UPI) -- Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire have rescheduled their North American summer tour to 2021.
The two bands shared new dates for their Miraculous Supernatural tour Friday after postponing the dates due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
"Santana and @earthwindandfire are pleased to announce the rescheduled dates for their Miraculous Supernatural Tour," Santana wrote on Instagram.
The North American leg was to begin this month but will now kick off June 18, 2021, in Chula Vista, Calif. The bands have canceled their shows in Montreal, Quebec, and Nashville, Tenn.
Santana previously canceled its Las Vegas residency at House of Blues, which was scheduled for May.
Earth, Wind and Fire performed its 1974 song "Devotion" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week.
Here's the full list of rescheduled dates for the Miraculous Supernatural tour:
June 18, 2021 - Chula Vista, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheater
June 19 - Los Angeles, Calif., at Banc of California Stadium with special guest War
June 22 - Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 23 - Concord, Calif., at Concord Pavilion
June 25 - Ridgefield, Wash., at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
June 29 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre
June 30 - Denver, Colo., at Pepsi Center
July 2 - Maryland Heights, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 3 - Tinley Park, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheastre
July 5 - Clarkston, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 7 - Burgettstown, Pa., at S&T Bank Music Park
July 9 - Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center
July 10 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center
July 11 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds
July 16 - Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion
July 17 - Woodlands, Texas, at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 7 - Hershey, Pa., at Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 8 - Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage
Aug. 11 - Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center
Aug. 13 - Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena (Santana only)
Aug. 14 - Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 15 - Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 18 - Syracuse, N.Y., at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 19 - Camden, N.Y., at BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 21 - Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Life
Aug. 22 - Bethel, N.Y., at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Aug. 25 - Atlanta, Ga., at Cellaris Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Aug. 27 - West Palm Beach, Fla., at iThink Financial Amphitheatre at South Florida Fairgrounds
Aug. 28 - Tampa, Fla., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds