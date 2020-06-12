June 12 (UPI) -- Dashboard Confessional singer Chris Carrabba is recovering after sustaining "severe" injuries in a motorcycle crash.

The 45-year-old singer and musician said Thursday on Instagram that he has "surgeries and months of rehab to come" in the wake of the incident.

Carrabba's team shared a photo of the singer in his hospital bed and a message from Carrabba.

"Hi friends on June 6th I was in a motorcycle accident. My injuries were severe but not life threatening," Carrabba wrote. "I owe the amazing doctors, nurses and medical team treating me my endless gratitude."

"I am determined to make a full recovery, but I have surgeries and months of rehab to come," he said.

Carrabba voiced his support for the Black Lives Matter movement but said he will "likely" not be able to follow the news or speak out as much as he normally would.

"I have not lost sight of the social issues at hand and even in the condition I'm in I find it important to state that i stand with black lives matter," he said. "If you don't hear from me on critical social issue I trust that you will know where I stand."

Carrabba thanked the manufacturers of his motorcycle safety gear, his family and friends and fans.

"To all reading this I would like to say thank you for standing by me through my recovery," he said. "This will be difficult physically, emotionally and financially and I'm grateful to have your support as I go through it."

Singers Kacey Musgraves and Matt Cutshall and musician Ryan Seaman were among those to wish Carrabba well in the comments.

"get well soon Chris," Musgraves wrote.

"Love you Chris, glad you're safe and alive!" Seaman added.

Dashboard Confessional released its eighth studio album, Crooked Shadows, in 2018, and a greatest hits album, The Best Ones of the Best Ones, in January. The band shared a cover of Post Malone's "Circles" in April.