June 12 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band D1CE is giving fans a preview of its new EP.

The K-pop group shared a highlight medley Friday for the forthcoming mini album, Draw You: Remember Me.

Advertisement

The video features clips of the title track, "Draw You," and four other songs: "Intro," "Remember," "Another One" and "I'll Be Your Light."

D1CE will release Draw You: Remember Me on June 17. The group previously shared a schedule of events leading up to the release.

D1CE will release a new music video teaser for "Draw You" on Monday, June 15. The group shared a first teaser Wednesday.

D1CE consists of Jo Yong-geun, Kim Hyun-soo, Jung Yoo-jun, Park Woo-dam and Woo Jin-young. The group released its debut EP, Wake Up: Roll the World, in August.