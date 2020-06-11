June 11 (UPI) -- Country music band Lady Antebellum announced on Instagram Thursday that they are changing their name to Lady A, due to the word antebellum's association with the pre-Civil War south.

"After much personal reflection, band discussion, prayer and many honest conversations with some of our closest black friends and colleagues, we have decided to drop the word 'antebellum' from our name and move forward as Lady A, the nickname our fans gave us almost from the start," Lady A members Hillary Scott, Charles Kelly and Dave Haywood said.

The group said that they were originally named after the southern, antebellum style home where they took their first photos together. Lady A said the word also reminded them of all the music born in the south that influenced them including southern rock, blues, R&B, gospel and country.

"But we are regretful and embarrassed to say that we did not take into account the associations that weigh down this word referring to the period of history before the Civil War, which includes slavery. We are deeply sorry for the hurt this has caused and for anyone who has felt unsafe, unseen or unvalued," they continued.

Lady A said they will continue to educate themselves and will practice anti-racism. The band will be making a donation to the Equal Justice Initiative through their LadyAID fund.

"Our prayer is that if we lead by example...with humility, love, empathy and action...we can be better allies to those suffering from spoken and unspoken injustices, while influencing our children and generations to come," Lady A concluded.

Lady A also posted a new logo for the band.