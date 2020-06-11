June 11 (UPI) -- Harry Styles is going on tour in 2020.
The 25-year-old British singer shared plans Wednesday on Twitter to promote his sophomore album, Fine Line, with a new tour of the U.K., Europe and North America.
Jenny Lewis will open for Styles in the U.S. and Canada. King Princess will join the tour in Europe, while Koffee will perform with Styles in Mexico.
The Love tour kicks off April 15 in Birmingham, England, with Styles to begin the North American leg June 26 in Philadelphia, Pa. Tickets go on sale Nov. 22, with pre-sale available beginning Nov. 18.
Styles plans to announce additional dates for South America "soon." He will also share dates for Asia and Australia in 2020.
Styles announced a release date for Fine Line, his second solo album, last week. The album includes the single "Lights Up," which Styles released a music video for in October.
Styles came to fame with the boy band One Direction, which has been on an indefinite hiatus since December 2015. He will host and perform on Saturday Night Live on Saturday.
Here's the full list of dates for the North American leg of the Love tour:
June 26 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at Wells Fargo Center
June 28 -- Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena
July 7 -- New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden
July 8 -- New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden
July 10 -- Boston, Mass., at TD Garden
July 12 -- Uncasville, Conn., at Cohegan Sun Arena
July 14 -- Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints Arena
July 15 -- Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
July 17 -- Detroit, Mich., at Little Caesars Arena
July 19 -- St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center
July 21 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Enterprise Center
July 24 -- Chicago, Ill., at United Center
July 28 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena
July 29 -- Atlanta, Ga., at State Farm Arena
Aug. 1 -- Raleigh, N.C., at PNC Arena
Aug. 3 -- Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena
Aug. 6 -- Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., at BB&T Center
Aug. 10 -- Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center
Aug. 11 -- San Antonio, Texas, at AT&T Center
Aug. 13 -- Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines CEnter
Aug. 15 -- Denver, Colo., at Pepsi Center
Aug. 18 -- Tacoma, Wash., at Tacoma Dome
Aug. 21 -- Portland, Ore., at Moda Center
Aug. 25 -- San Jose, Calif., at SAP Center
Aug. 27 -- Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 Center
Aug. 29 -- Glendale, Ariz., at Gila River Arena
Aug. 30 -- San Diego, Calif., at Pechanga Arena
Sept. 2 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at The Forum
Sept. 3 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at The Forum
Sept. 5 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at MGM Grand Garden Arena