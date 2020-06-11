June 11 (UPI) -- Garth Brooks will perform a special concert for fans that is shown in 300 drive-in theaters.

The 58-year-old country music star announced Thursday on Good Morning America that he will host a concert event June 27 that is screened at drive-in theaters across North America.

"This one guy came to me and said, 'Hey, look, we can put 300 drive-in theaters together if you will create a concert solely for the drive-ins. We can have families jump in the car, get them out on Saturday night,'" Brooks said.

"They're going to run it just like a regular concert, but this is going to be all over North America, one night only," he added. "We are excited because this is a reason to get out of the house, but at the same time you get to follow all the [COVID-19] rules from every individual state and you get to have fun and stay within the guidelines of social distancing."

Encore Live, which is producing the event, has partnered with health experts to create safety measures, including maintaining six feet of distance between vehicles and using contactless payment and ticketing systems.

"Families need safe entertainment options that they can enjoy together this summer," Encore Live founder Walter Kinzie said. "We're excited to partner with Garth, who's already done so much to help the entertainment industry during these rough times, to provide a truly unique and incredible concert that will do a whole lot of good for local businesses and communities."

Tickets go on sale June 19 at 12 p.m. ET and will cost $100 per passenger car or SUV.

On GMA, Brooks also gave an update on his forthcoming 14th studio album, Fun. He said he will release the album "when things start to kick back up and everybody can smile again and be joyous again."