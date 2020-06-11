June 11 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS has released a new, animated music video.

The K-pop group shared a video Thursday for the song "We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal."

Advertisement

The "We Are Bulletproof" video shows animated versions of the BTS members undergoing a journey. The group sings about how it is stronger together and with its fans, known as Army.

BTS released "We Are Bulletproof" as part of BTS Festa 2020. The series of events celebrates the seventh anniversary of BTS' debut single album, 2 Cool 4 Skool, which officially falls Friday.

On Wednesday, BTS shared a video that shows the group recreating their first birthday party. The group released a special family portrait last week.

BTS is also focused on social causes, voicing its support for the Black Lives Matter movement last week in the wake of George Floyd's death. BTS fans have helped raise more than $1 million for BLM since June 1.