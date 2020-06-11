June 11 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS has released a new, animated music video.
The K-pop group shared a video Thursday for the song "We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal."
The "We Are Bulletproof" video shows animated versions of the BTS members undergoing a journey. The group sings about how it is stronger together and with its fans, known as Army.
BTS released "We Are Bulletproof" as part of BTS Festa 2020. The series of events celebrates the seventh anniversary of BTS' debut single album, 2 Cool 4 Skool, which officially falls Friday.
On Wednesday, BTS shared a video that shows the group recreating their first birthday party. The group released a special family portrait last week.
BTS is also focused on social causes, voicing its support for the Black Lives Matter movement last week in the wake of George Floyd's death. BTS fans have helped raise more than $1 million for BLM since June 1.
BTS performs on 'Good Morning America'
BTS performs on "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield/SummerStage in Central Park in New York City on Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, V, Jungkook, and Suga of BTS perform. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
BTS performed their song "Boy with Luv." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
BTS returned for a performance of "Fire." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Jimin (L) and V of BTS perform. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
RM, a rapper in the group, performs. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Jimin (L) and J-Hope of BTS perform. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Suga performs with BTS. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Jin performs with BTS. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
BTS released their latest EP titled "Map of the Soul: Persona" in April. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Fans react as BTS performs. The group said of their fanbase, "Our fans are the best. They are motivation." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
"Good Morning America's" summer concert series will run through August. Ciara, Adam Lambert, Keith Urban and Chance the Rapper are also scheduled to perform. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo