June 9 (UPI) -- Primavera Sound Barcelona 2021 will feature headlining performances from The Strokes and Tyler, the Creator.

Organizers announced a full lineup for the annual music festival Tuesday on Twitter.

"This is it! Primavera Sound 2021 Barcelona lineup," the post reads.

The 2021 festival will take place June 2-6 in Barcelona, Spain. Full festival tickets are available now, with day tickets to go on sale Thursday at 11 a.m. local time.

Tame Impala will headline the June 3 shows, with Massive Attack, Pavement, Charli XCX, FKA twigs, Iggy Pop and other artists to also perform.

The Strokes will perform June 4, along with The National, Beck, Doja Cat and other acts.

Tyler, the Creator will take the stage June 5, with Gorillaz, Bad Bunny, Disclosure, Jorja Smith, Bauhaus, Chromatics and other artists to also perform.

Primavera Sound was to celebrate its 20th anniversary during this year's festival. The 2020 festival was to take place in June but was postponed in March to late August due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The festival was subsequently delayed to 2021.