June 9 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids has released a performance video for their single "Top."

The K-pop group shared the video with fans Tuesday.

The video shows the members of Stray Kids singing and dancing in front of space-themed backgrounds.

"Top" appears on Stray Kids' forthcoming debut studio album, Go, and the original soundtrack for the anime Tower of God. Stray Kids will release Go on June 17.

The group previously shared a music video for the Japanese version of "Top" in May.

Last week, Stray Kids unveiled the song "Go," the lead single from its forthcoming album.

Stray Kids last released the compilation album SKZ2020 in March. The group consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N.