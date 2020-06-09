June 9 (UPI) -- Melissa Etheridge says she's slowly healing in the wake of her son Beckett's death.

The 59-year-old singer gave an update on her wellbeing in a tweet Monday, less than a month after her son Beckett Cypher died of a drug overdose at age 21.

Advertisement

"I have made myself busy by fixing up my studio here in the house. It has healed me, greatly. While nothing but time will heal the empty space in my heart, I have been hopefull watching the world rise up and ask for more love," Etheridge wrote.

Etheridge said she will make an announcement in a few days about her plans to return to music.

"I miss you all and am so grateful for your thoughts and well wishes," she said.

Etheridge's team announced Beckett's death May 13 on Twitter. Etheridge subsequently confirmed her son died of an overdose after struggling with an opioid addiction.

"My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today," the star said. "He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends. My heart is broken."

"We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know he is out of the pain now," she added.

Etheridge was parent to Beckett with her ex-partner Julia Cypher, with whom she also has a daughter, Bailey Jean. She also has twins, Johnnie Rose and Miller Stephen, with Tammy Lynn Michaels.

Etheridge released her 15th studio album, The Medicine Show, in April 2019.