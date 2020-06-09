June 9 (UPI) -- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are going on tour in 2021.

The 41-year-old singer and his band will perform a series of North American shows with special guest Lucinda Williams next summer.

The tour begins July 19 in Vancouver, B.C., and ends Aug. 8 in Austin, Texas. Tickets are on sale now.

Williams shared details about the tour Monday on Twitter.

"Who's ready?" she wrote.

Isbell released his seventh studio album, Reunions, in May. The album features the singles "Be Afraid," "What've I Done to Help" and "Only Children."

Williams released the album Good Souls Better Angels in April. The album features the song "Man Without a Soul," a critique of President Donald Trump.