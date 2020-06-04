View this post on Instagram

June 4 (UPI) -- Sturgill Simpson will perform a live stream concert as a show of gratitude to fans who donated to his recent fundraiser.

The country music singer said Wednesday on Instagram that he will perform a free virtual show Friday at 8 p.m. ET from Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn.

Musicians Stuart Duncan, Mike Bub, Sierra Hull, Scott Vestal, Mark Howard and Miles Miller will join Simpson for the one-hour show.

Recently, Simpson helped raise $250,000 for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, Equity Alliance Nashville Tornado Relief and the Special Forces Foundation.

"As a show of appreciation for your efforts I will be performing a one hour live stream concert as promised THIS FRIDAY EVENING," Simpson said Wednesday.

Fans can watch the show on nugs.tv and Simpson's Twitch account and YouTube channel.

Simpson tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in April but has since recovered.

Simpson released his fourth studio album, Sound & Fury, in September. The album features the single "Sing Along."