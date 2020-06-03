June 3 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Eunkwang is giving fans a preview of his debut EP.

The 29-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band BtoB, released a highlight medley Wednesday for his forthcoming mini album, FoRest: Entrance.

The video features clips of "Have a Nice Day," "Walk," "Love Again" and four other songs.

Eunkwang will release FoRest: Entrance on June 8. BtoB shared new concept photos for the EP on Tuesday.

Eunkwang came to fame with BtoB, or Born to Beat. The group has been on hiatus as Eunkwang, Minhyuk and Changsub fulfill their mandatory military service.

BtoB also consists of Hyunsik, Peniel, Ilhoon and Sungjae. The group made its debut in 2012.