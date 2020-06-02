June 2 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band TXT is giving fans a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group released a preview Tuesday of its video for the song "Puma."

The teaser shows the members of TXT inside a red-lit cave. The group breaks into a choreographed dance routine as the preview ends.

TXT will release the full "Puma" music video Thursday.

"Puma" appears on TXT's most recent EP, The Dream Chapter: Eternity, released in May. The mini album also features the single "Can't You See Me," which TXT previously released a music video for.

TXT consists of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Heuning Kai. The group made its debut in March 2019, the first group to debut from Big Hit Entertainment since BTS.