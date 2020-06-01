June 1 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice is back with new music.

On Monday, the K-pop stars released the EP More & More and a music video for the lead single of the same name.

The video set is designed to resemble an enchanted forest. The members of Twice are shown among colorful flowers and woodland creatures.

More & More features six other songs: "Oxygen," "Firework," "Make Me Go," "Shadow," "Don't Call Me Again" and "Sweet Summer Day." Twice shared a highlight medley for the mini album last week.

Twice held a Spotify listening party for More & More on Monday morning.

More & More is Twice's first release since the Japanese album &Twice, released in November. The group released a repackaged version of the album in February.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group made its debut in 2015.