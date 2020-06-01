June 1 (UPI) -- The music industry is planning to stage a blackout, a day where business activity is ceased and no new music is released, in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Universal Music Group, Warner Music, Atlantic Records, Columbia Records, Interscope Geffen A&M, Def Jam, Sony Music and other record labels will observe "Black Out Tuesday" on June 2.

Advertisement

The blackout is meant to show solidarity following Floyd's death. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died last week in Minneapolis, Minn., while being restrained by a police officer who knelt on his neck.

"This Tuesday, June 2, the Universal Music Group Family will observe 'Black Out Tuesday' - a day to contemplate, connect and organize," Universal wrote Sunday on Instagram. "We stand with the black community. #TheShowMustBePaused."

Columbia said the blackout is "not a day off."

"Instead, this is a day to reflect and figure out ways to move forward in solidarity," the company said. "We continue to stand with the Black community, our staff, artists, and peers in the music industry. Perhaps with the music off, we can truly listen."

Sony said Black Out Tuesday will be "a day of action."

"We stand in solidarity with the Black community, our artists, employees, colleagues & community leaders in fighting racial injustice & inequality," the company said. "This will be a day of action committed to meaningful change in our communities both now & in the future."

Over the weekend, singers Ariana Grande, Halsey, Tinashe and other celebrities joined protests across the country to speak out about Floyd's death.

Retired NBA star Michael Jordan and other athletes, coaches and executives have also addressed Floyd's death. The San Francisco 49ers NFL team pledged to donate $1 million to "local and national organizations who are creating change."