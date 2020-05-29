May 29 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice is giving fans a preview of their new EP.

The K-pop stars shared a highlight medley Friday for their forthcoming mini album, More & More.

Advertisement

The video features clips of the title track, "More & More," and six other songs: "Oxygen," "Firework," "Make Me Go," "Shadow," "Don't Call Me Again" and "Sweet Summer Day."

Twice will release More & More on Monday. The group shared "album photocard" promo images for the EP on Thursday.

More & More is Twice's first release since the Japanese album &Twice in November. The group released a repackaged version of the album in February.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group made its debut in 2015.