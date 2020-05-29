Lady Gaga arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit on May 2019. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Lady Gaga has released her latest album, "Chromatica" File Photo by Steve Ferdman/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga released her sixth studio album Friday, titled Chromatica.

The album is available on music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Deezer and Pandora.

Chromatica includes 16 tracks, including singles "Stupid Love" and "Rain On Me" featuring Ariana Grande, "Sour Candy" featuring South Korean girl group Blackpink and "Sine From Above" featuring Elton John.

Gaga last released the album Joanne in 2016. The pop star also recorded music for the A Star is Born soundtrack in 2018.

Chromatica was originally set for release on April 10, but was delayed to May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.