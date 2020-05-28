May 28 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Momoland is back with a new music video.

The K-pop stars released a video Thursday for "Tiki Taka," a new single in collaboration with the animated children's series Pororo the Little Penguin.

The colorful video shows the members of Momoland performing alongside the Pororo characters Pororo and Crong.

Momoland previously recorded the Pororo theme song, "Banana Chacha," released in 2019.

Momoland's agency, MLD Entertainment, confirmed this month that the group will make its official comeback in June. The group last released the single album Thumbs Up in December.

Momoland consists of Hyebin, Jane, Nayun, JooE, Ahin and Nancy. The group is known for the singles "Bboom Bboom," "Baam" and "I'm So Hot."