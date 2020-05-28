May 28 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga has joined forces with South Korean girl group Blackpink on new song "Sour Candy."

The track, released onto YouTube Thursday, will appear on Gaga's next album titled Chromatica, which launches on Friday.

"Sour Candy" is available on music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

Chromatica will also include the singles "Stupid Love" and "Rain On Me" featuring Ariana Grande.

Gaga and Grande recently released a music video for "Rain On Me" and a promo video for the song where the pop stars portrayed meteorologists.