May 28 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga has joined forces with South Korean girl group Blackpink on new song "Sour Candy."
The track, released onto YouTube Thursday, will appear on Gaga's next album titled Chromatica, which launches on Friday.
"Sour Candy" is available on music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.
Chromatica will also include the singles "Stupid Love" and "Rain On Me" featuring Ariana Grande.
Gaga and Grande recently released a music video for "Rain On Me" and a promo video for the song where the pop stars portrayed meteorologists.
Moments from Lady Gaga's music career
Lady Gaga headlines Virgin Mobile's Re Generation benefit concert in aid of homeless youth at Circa in Toronto on November 30, 2008. The following year Gaga performed
for Britain's Queen Elizabeth. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga arrives at the Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 31, 2010. Gaga's "The Fame" was nominated
for Album of the Year and won Best Dance Recording for "Poker Face." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga (L) and Elton John perform at the Rainforest Fund's 21st Birthday Concert at Carnegie Hall in New York City on May 13, 2010. Gaga would go on to be the godmother
of John's two sons.Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga performs on "Today"
at Rockefeller Center in New York City on July 9, 2010. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga appears backstage wearing a meat dress after accepting the award
for video of the year for "Bad Romance" at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on September 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga, carried in an egg-shaped vessel, arrives at the Grammy Awards
in Los Angeles on February 13, 2011. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga performs "The Fame" and "Love Game" as part of her "Monster Ball Tour" at Staples Center in Los Angeles on March 28, 2011. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga attends a ceremony at the Taichung City Hall in honor of Lady Gaga Day, in Taichung, Taiwan, on July 3, 2011. Lady Gaga is in Taiwan to promote her new album "Born This Way." Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga appears backstage during the MTV Video Music Awards after she won the award for Best Female Video and Best Video With a Message at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles on August 28, 2011. Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga unveils a statue by Jeff Koons when she presents "artRave" at a press conference at Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York City on November 10, 2013. She said in the summer she had a broken hip
and needed surgery. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga arrives on a horse
operated by two men at the American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles on November 24, 2013. Earlier in the year, she topped the Forbes top-earning under 30 list
at 27 years old. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga (L) and Tony Bennett appear appear backstage with the Grammy Awards they won for best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for their No. 1 jazz album
"Cheek To Cheek" at the Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 8, 2015. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga performed a "Sound of Music" medley
at the Academy Awards at the Hollywood and Highland Center in Los Angeles on February 22, 2015. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga was awarded the first-ever Contemporary Icon Award
at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 2015 induction and awards gala at the Marriott Marquis in New York City on June 18, 2015. The award was initiated to celebrate a songwriter-artist who has attained iconic status in pop culture. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga gathers on the red carpet with cast members during the premiere screening of FX's "American Horror Story: Hotel" at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live in Los Angeles on October 3, 2015. Gaga stars as
the Countess, a sinister hotel owner in the series' fifth season. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga won Best Performance by an Actress
in a Mini-Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for "American Horror Story" at the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 10, 2016. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga sings the national anthem during pregame activities of Super Bowl 50
at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on February 7, 2015. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga performed a tribute
to David Bowie at the Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 15, 2016. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga makes her New York Fashion Week debut
as she walks the runway at the Marc Jacobs 2016 Collection at the Park Avenue Armory during Fall 2016 New York Fashion Week on February 18, 2016 in New York City. Photo by Andrea Hanks/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Ann Curry moderates a question and answer session
with the Dalai Lama, Lady Gaga and philanthropist Philip Anschutz during the Meeting of the United States Conference of Mayors on June 26, 2016 in Indianapolis. Seated behind is translator Thupten Jinpa. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga attends the Fashion Awards
at Royal Albert Hall in London on December 5, 2016. Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show
at Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on February 5, 2017. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga and director Chris Moukarbel attend the world premiere of the documentary "Gaga: Five Foot Two"
at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on September 8, 2017. The film discusses Gaga's battle with fibromyalgia
and chronic pain. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga was nominated
for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Million Reasons" and Best Pop Vocal Album for "Joanne" at the Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City on January 28, 2018. Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga (L) and actor Bradley Cooper attend the premiere
of "A Star Is Born" during the 75th Venice Film Festival in Venice on August 31, 2018. Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt, Lady Gaga, and Mark Ronson appear backstage after winning the award for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture for "Shallow" during the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 6, 2019. Gaga began her two-year residency in Las Vegas
in December of 2018. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga was nominated
for Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Leading Role for her role in "A Star is Born" at the SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 27, 2019. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga appears backstage with her awards
for Best Song Written for Visual Media for "Shallow," Best Pop Duo Group Performance with Bradley Cooper, and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?" during the Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 10, 2019. Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga won Best Original Song
for "Shallow" from "A Star is Born" at the Academy Awards at Loews Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles on February 24, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit "Camp: Notes on Fashion"
at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo