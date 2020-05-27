May 27 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group released a preview Wednesday of its video for the song "Go."

The intense trailer shows the members of Stray Kids in a restaurant, walking among people dressed in white masks and hazard gear, and on site at a race track.

The teaser also features members of JYP Entertainment's upcoming girl group, known as Nizi Project.

Stray Kids will release the full "Go" music video June 17. The group released a music video Tuesday for the Japanese version of its single "Top."

Stray Kids released the compilation album SKZ2020 in March. The group consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N.