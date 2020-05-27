May 27 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish protests body shaming in a new short film.

The 18-year-old recording artist released the project, titled "Not My Responsibility," on Tuesday.

The video opens with Eilish wearing a hoodie as she stands in a dark pool of liquid. The singer undresses as she challenges body shamers and her haters before slipping underwater.

"Do you know me, really know me?" Eilish asks. "You'll have opinions about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body."

Eilish is both criticized and praised for often wearing baggy clothes.

"Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it, some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me, but I feel you watching," the star says. "Nothing I do goes unseen."

"If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I'm a slut. Though you've never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why?" she questions.

Eilish wrote and produced the project, which was first shown during her Where Do We Go? world tour. The remaining dates of the tour were postponed in March due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Eilish released her debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, in 2019.