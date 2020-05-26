May 26 (UPI) -- South Korean singers Irene and Seulgi will release the new EP Monster.

The K-pop stars, both members of the girl group Red Velvet, shared the album's title Tuesday on Twitter.

Irene and Seulgi will release Monster as a Red Velvet's first subunit. Red Velvet has yet to share the subunit's name or other details.

Red Velvet's agency, SM Entertainment, confirmed plans for the subunit in April.

"Seulgi and Irene are preparing their first album. The release date will be revealed once it is finalized," the company said.

Irene and Seulgi shared the EP's title alongside a logo for their subunit. The logo forms the shape of an ampersand by using an "I" and a backwards "S."

Red Velvet also consists of Wendy, Joy and Yeri. The group is known for the singles "Russian Roulette," "Red Flavor" and "Bad Boy," and last released the compilation album The ReVe Festival: Finale in December.