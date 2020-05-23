Drake appears backstage after winning the awards for Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album for “Scorpion” at the Billboard Music Awards show in Las Vegas in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kehlani arrives for the 58th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nav's "Good Intentions" is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- Rapper NAV's Good Intentions is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Kehlani's It Was Good Until It Wasn't, followed by Drake's Dark Lane Demo Tapes at No. 3, Lil Baby's My Turn at No. 4 and Lil Durk's Just Cause Y'all Waited 2 at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are DaBaby's Blame It On Baby at No. 6, Bad Bunny's Las Que No Iban A Salir at No. 7, Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake at No. 8, The Weeknd's After Hours at No. 9 and Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding at No. 10.